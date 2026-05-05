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Stock markets decline as renewed geopolitical concerns weigh on investor sentiment

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 251.61 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 77,017.79. During the day, it tanked 754.37 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 76,515.03.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 11:22 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyIndian marketsBSE Sensex

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