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Stock markets decline as renewed geopolitical tensions unnerve investors; Sensex drops 370 pts

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 109.75 points, or 0.46%, to end at 23,946.25.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:48 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

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