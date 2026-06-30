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Stock markets decline for 2nd day as IT shares lead losses

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 80.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,865.75.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 11:05 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock marketSensexNifty

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