Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets decline for 4th day as foreign fund outflows, H-1B visa fees concern dent sentiment

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 386.47 points or 0.47% to end at 81,715.63. During the day, it tanked 494.26 points or 0.60% to 81,607.84.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 10:49 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us