<p>Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as foreign fund outflows and concerns over the steep hike in US H-1B visa fees continue to dent investor sentiment.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 386.47 points or 0.47 per cent to end at 81,715.63. During the day, it tanked 494.26 points or 0.60 per cent to 81,607.84.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 112.60 points or 0.45 per cent to 25,056.90.</p>.<p>Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Axis Bank were the major laggards.</p>.<p>However, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC and HCL Tech were among the gainers.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,551.19 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>"Profit-booking has been observed in Indian markets post-GST reforms, as investors recalibrate valuations and Q2 earnings expectations. IT stocks underperformed due to H-1B fee hikes, while US trade rhetoric amid ongoing trade negotiations and weak global cues are prompting cautious investor sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>India’s relatively high valuations, coupled with moderation in earnings growth, continue to lead FIIs to trim their positions, Nair added.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi ended lower while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory.</p>.<p>Equity markets in Europe were trading lower. US markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.44 per cent to USD 67.93 a barrel.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the rupee recovered from early lows to settle almost flat at 88.72 against the US dollar. The local unit slumped to 88.80 in early trade but recovered later to hit a day’s high of 88.67 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex ended lower by 57.87 points or 0.07 per cent at 82,102.10. The Nifty dipped 32.85 points or 0.13 per cent to 25,169.50. </p>