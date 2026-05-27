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Stock markets decline for second day on selling in energy, banking shares; Sensex down 142 pts

Among 30 Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:53 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

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