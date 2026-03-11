Menu
Stock markets decline in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 96.12 points to 78,109.86 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 22.95 points to 24,238.65.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 04:58 IST
