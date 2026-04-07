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Stock markets decline in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 824.44 points to 73,282.41 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 248.95 points to 22,719.30.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 05:25 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 05:25 IST
Business NewsMarketsBSENSE

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