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Stock markets decline in early trade amid renewed flare-up in geopolitical tensions

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 63.65 points to 77,047.63 during initial trading. The 50-share NSE Nifty went marginally up by 16.55 points to 24,070.20.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 05:07 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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