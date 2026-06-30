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Stock markets decline in early trade amid uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 103.95 points to 76,624.42 in early trade, paring its opening gains. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 40.10 points to 23,908.80.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:52 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:52 IST
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