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Stock markets decline in early trade as US–Iran negotiations face repeated setbacks

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 296.19 points to 73,971.30 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 103.30 points to 23,272.25.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 05:12 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsStock market

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