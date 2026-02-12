Menu
Stock markets decline in early trade dragged by IT firms, weak US cues

Extending the previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 421.66 points, or 0.50%, to 83,811.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 121.10 points, or 0.47%, to 25,832.75.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 05:21 IST
