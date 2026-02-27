Menu
Stock markets decline in early trade tracking weak global peers, fresh foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 364.62 points to 81,883.99 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 117.15 points to 25,379.40.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 04:53 IST
Published 27 February 2026, 04:53 IST
