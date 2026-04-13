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Stock markets dive as failure of US–Iran negotiations fuels concerns of prolonged conflict

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,613.09 points to 75,937.16 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 495 points to 23,555.60.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 04:12 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 04:12 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

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