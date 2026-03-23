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Stock markets dive as Middle East conflict, crude oil prices continue to dent sentiment

The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,555.62 points, or 2%, to 72,977.34 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 479.95 points, or 2%, to 22,634.55.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 04:05 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 04:05 IST
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