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Stock markets dive in early trade as oil prices surge above $120 per barrel

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 821.79 points to 76,674.57 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 287.3 points to 23,890.35.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 05:00 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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