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Stock markets dive nearly 1% as high crude oil prices dent sentiment

The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 180.10 points or 0.74% to end at 23,997.55.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:58 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsSensexNifty

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