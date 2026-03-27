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Stock markets dive over 2% amid geopolitical uncertainties, rising crude prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,690.23 points, or 2.25 per cent, to settle at 73,583.22. During the day, it plunged 1,739.04 points, or 2.31 per cent, to 73,534.41.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:16 IST
Business NewsCrude OilStock marketSensexNiftyStock MarketsIndian marketsBSE Sensex

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