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Stock markets drop in early trade as oil prices, US–Iran conflict weigh on sentiment

Unabated foreign fund outflows also dragged the markets lower.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:37 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 04:37 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexBSEStock MarketsNSE Nifty

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