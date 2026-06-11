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Stock markets drop in early trade on escalating US-Iran tensions, rising oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 358.54 points to 73,624.64 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 117 points to 23,098.30.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 05:06 IST
Business NewsOil pricesStock marketWest AsiaNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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