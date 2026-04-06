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Stock markets drop in early trade on surging oil prices, war escalation fears

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 270.13 points to 73,049.42 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 93.60 points to 22,619.50.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 04:44 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 04:44 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock Markets

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