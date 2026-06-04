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Stock markets end flat ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up marginally by 13.84 points, or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 74,360.01. During the day, it hit a high of 74,544.24 and a low of 73,807.30, gyrating 736.94 points.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBombay Stock Exchange

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