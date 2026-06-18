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Stock markets end higher for 5th day in a row on lower crude prices, optimism over US-Iran peace deal

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 254.36 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 77,409.98. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,492.33 and a low of 76,953, gyrating 539.33 points.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:47 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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