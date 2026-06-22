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Stock markets end higher on softening oil prices, supportive global cues

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 291.17 points, or 0.38%, to settle at 77,094.07. During the day, it jumped 522.66 points, or 0.68%, to 77,325.56.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:36 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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