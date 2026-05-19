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Stock markets end lower on fag-end selling in blue-chips

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 114.19 points to settle at 75,200.85 while NSE Nifty dipped 31.95 points to end at 23,618.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 11:31 IST
IndiaStocksStock marketSensexNiftyindustriesbusiness

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