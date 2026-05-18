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Stock markets end marginally higher on buying in IT counters

In an extremely volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex increased by 77.05 points, or 0.10%, to settle at 75,315.04. During the day, it tanked 1,134.78 points, or 1.50%, to 74,180.26.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:55 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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