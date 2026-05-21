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Stock markets end marginally lower in volatile trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 135.03 points, or 0.18%, to settle at 75,183.36. During the day, it hit a high of 75,945.79 and a low of 74,996.78, gyrating 949.01 points.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 10:56 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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