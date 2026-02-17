<p>Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade on Tuesday, but buying in blue-chip stocks Infosys and ITC helped the markets recover the lost ground.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 289.72 points to 82,987.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 112.45 points to 25,570.30.</p><p>Later, both benchmark indices bounced back and were trading in the green. The BSE benchmark quoted 116.08 points higher at 83,393.23, and the Nifty traded 12.90 points up at 25,695.65.</p><p>Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys, ITC, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, IndiGo, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.</p>.Rupee rises 1 paisa to 90.73 against US dollar in early trade.<p>On the other hand, Eternal, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the laggards.</p><p>In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded nearly 1 per cent lower. Markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea are remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.</p><p>US equities market also remained shut on Monday on account of Presidents' Day.</p><p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 972.13 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 1,666.98 crore, according to the exchange data.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.41 per cent to USD 68.37 per barrel.</p><p>On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 650.39 points to close at 83,277.15, while the NSE Nifty advanced 211.65 points to settle at 25,682.75.</p>