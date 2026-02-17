Menu
Stock markets erase early losses on buying in Infosys, ITC

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 289.72 points to 82,987.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 112.45 points to 25,570.30.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 05:24 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 05:24 IST
