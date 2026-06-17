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Stock markets extend rally in early trade on drop in crude oil prices

Extending its rally to the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex further climbed 271.61 points to 77,080.09 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 55.35 points to 24,044.50.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 04:38 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 04:38 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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