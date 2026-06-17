Stock markets extend rally in early trade on drop in crude oil prices

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stock-market">Stock market </a>benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday following a decline in crude oil prices and a rally in IT firms.</p>.<p>Extending its rally to the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex further climbed 271.61 points to 77,080.09 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 55.35 points to 24,044.50.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Eternal were among the biggest winners.</p>.<p>Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Adani Ports were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.49 per cent lower at $78.44 per barrel.</p>.<p>"Crude oil prices have fallen sharply to a nearly three-month low. Falling energy prices are expected to act as a tailwind for the Indian economy, helping contain inflation, improve external balances and support earnings growth across several sectors," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted higher, while South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"Global cues remain mixed. While optimism surrounding the US–Iran peace developments pushed the Dow Jones to fresh record highs, weakness in technology stocks dragged the Nasdaq lower, leaving the S&P 500 marginally in the red," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.</p>.<p>Asian markets are trading mixed this morning, although the sharp fall in Brent crude to around $78.6 per barrel is emerging as a significant positive for India, as lower energy prices improve the inflation outlook, reduce import costs and support corporate profitability, he added.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 749.18 crore on Tuesday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 544.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 76,808.48. The Nifty climbed 135.25 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 23,989.15. </p>