Stock markets extend rally to 4th day as easing crude oil prices fuel buying

<p>Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/stock-markets-surge-tracking-global-rally-drop-in-oil-prices-as-us-iran-reach-peace-deal-4039407">Sensex and Nifty ended</a> higher on Wednesday, taking their winning run to the fourth straight session, buoyed by softening crude oil prices following a peace deal between the US and Iran.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 347.14 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 77,155.62. During the day, it jumped 410.51 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 77,218.99.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 96.55 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 24,085.70. Intraday, the benchmark advanced 119.05 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 24,108.20.</p>.<p>Among the 30 Sensex firms, Trent jumped the most, by 7.06 per cent. Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Tata Steel, Infosys, Titan and Bharti Airtel were also among the winners.</p>.<p>Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at around USD 79.10 per barrel.</p>.<p>"Continued weakness in crude oil prices, driven by easing geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, has kept investor sentiment buoyant," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.Stock markets extend winning run to 3rd day on US-Iran peace deal; Sensex up 544 points.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.</p>.<p>US markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 749.18 crore on Tuesday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 544.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 76,808.48. The Nifty climbed 135.25 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 23,989.15. </p>