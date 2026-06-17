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Stock markets extend rally to 4th day as easing crude oil prices fuel buying

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Trent jumped the most, by 7.06 per cent. Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Tata Steel, Infosys, Titan and Bharti Airtel were also among the winners.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 11:35 IST
Business NewsCrude OilMarketsStock market

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