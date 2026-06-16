Stock markets extend winning run to 3rd day on US-Iran peace deal; Sensex up 544 points

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, propelled by a positive trend in global markets and softening crude oil prices following a peace deal between the US and Iran.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 544.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 76,808.48. Intraday, it surged 582.41 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 76,846.74.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 135.25 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 23,989.15. During the day, it jumped 148.7 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 24,002.60..</p>.<p>Foreign investors turning net buyers in Indian equities also boosted the sentiment, according to experts.</p>.<p>Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finance were the biggest winners.</p>.<p>InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Tata Steel were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2 per cent lower at $81.45 per barrel.</p>.<p>"Domestic equity markets continued their recovery momentum, buoyed by growing optimism around a de-escalation in US–Iran tensions and softening crude oil prices. The rally was broad-based, with notable gains in IT, realty, FMCG, and oil & gas sectors," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended in positive territory on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.07 per cent, S&P 500 surged 1.65 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.92 per cent.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 200.05 crore on net basis, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>The US and Iran reached an agreement on Sunday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a move expected to facilitate the resumption of oil and natural gas shipments through one of the world's most important energy transit routes.</p>.<p>Details of the agreement have not been made public.</p>.<p>Iran has indicated implementation will begin only after a formal signing ceremony, which Pakistan, a key mediator in the negotiations, said is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday.</p>.<p>On Monday, the Sensex jumped 736.38 points, or 0.97 per cent, to settle at 76,264.33. The Nifty surged 231 points, or 0.98 per cent, to end at 23,853.90.</p>