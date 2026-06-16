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Stock markets extend winning run to 3rd day on US-Iran peace deal; Sensex up 544 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 544.15 points, or 0.71%, to settle at 76,808.48. Intraday, it surged 582.41 points, or 0.76%, to 76,846.74.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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