Stock markets fall in early trade ahead of poll results

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Wednesday, continuing to fall for the fourth day running, amid profit-taking by investors who are opting for a cautious approach ahead of the Lok Sabha polls' results.

Weak cues from Asian markets also added to the negative trends in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 416.1 points to drop below the 75,000-mark to 74,754.35. The NSE Nifty dropped 125.9 points to 22,762.25.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Power Grid and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoting lower while Shanghai traded with gains.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.