Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets fall in early trade amid weak global peers, elevated oil prices

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Eternal and UltraTech Cement were among the major laggards.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 05:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 05:03 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us