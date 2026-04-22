<p>Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sensex">Sensex</a> and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday after a three-day rally, dragged by heavy selling in IT stocks.</p>.<p>Foreign fund outflows and fears of possibility of prolonged instability in West Asia also dented markets' sentiment.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 494.12 points to 78,779.21 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 142.2 points to 24,434.40.</p>.Rupee plunges 31 paise to 93.75 against US dollar in early trade.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech tumbled nearly 9 per cent after its March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.</p>.<p>HCL Tech on Tuesday reported a 4.20 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,488 crore for March quarter FY26, even as the management flagged a highly volatile demand environment shadowed by tariffs and softened discretionary spends, giving a FY27 growth guidance of 1-4 per cent.</p>.<p>Tech Mahindra, Infosys, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">Tata Consultancy Services</a>, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were also among the major laggards.</p>.<p>NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Trent and Tata Steel were among the winners.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.40 per cent lower at USD 98.09 per barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,918.99 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted in positive territory.</p>.<p>US markets ended lower on Tuesday.</p>.Stock markets climb nearly 1% amid hopes for progress on Iran-US peace talks.<p>"The primary overhang stems from developments surrounding the US–Iran situation. With the ceasefire deadline now passed and no concrete progress on a lasting agreement, concerns around a potential escalation have resurfaced," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.</p>.<p>Iran’s stance against negotiations under pressure has further intensified fears of renewed conflict or disruption in critical trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, he added.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 753.03 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 79,273.33. The Nifty climbed 211.75 points or 0.87 per cent to end at 24,576.60. </p>