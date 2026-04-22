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Stock markets fall in early trade dragged by IT firms

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 494.12 points to 78,779.21 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 142.2 points to 24,434.40.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 05:17 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 05:17 IST
Business NewsmarketNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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