Stock markets fall: Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1%

The lack of progress in US–Iran nuclear talks has intensified concerns of further escalation of Middle East tensions, experts said.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 12:32 IST
Published 27 February 2026, 12:32 IST
