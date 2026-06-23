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Stock markets go into tailspin; Sensex, Nifty drop over 1%

Fresh foreign fund outflows also led to the weak trading in equities.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 11:06 IST
Business NewsSensexNiftyBSENSE

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