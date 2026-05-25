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Stock markets jump over 1% as crude oil drops below $100/barrel

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,073.61 points, or 1.42%, to settle at 76,488.96. During the day, it soared 1,143.72 points, or 1.51%, to 76,559.07.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:38 IST
Business NewsCrude OilMarketsSensexNiftyStock Markets

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