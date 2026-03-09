<p>Stock market benchmark indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sensex">Sensex </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nifty">Nifty </a>tumbled nearly 3 per cent in early trade on Monday as boiling crude oil prices and bearish trend in global equities weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.</p><p>Besides, relentless foreign fund outflows also made investors jittery.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 2,345.89 points or 2.97 per cent to 76,573.01 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 708.75 points or 2.89 per cent to 23,741.70.</p>.'Small price to pay': Donald Trump responds as crude oil surges over $100 per barrel.<p>All the 30-Sensex firms were trading lower. InterGlobe Aviation traded nearly 8 per cent lower. Tata Steel, Maruti, State Bank of India, Eternal, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank were also among the major laggards.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 23.63 per cent to USD 114.59 per barrel.</p><p>"Brent crude has spiked above $115, delivering a big oil shock to economies and markets. Big oil importers like India will be hit hard if the West Asian conflict lingers long and crude price remains high," V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, was quoted as saying in a <em>PTI</em> report.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled over 7 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 6.5 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also quoting lower.</p><p>The US market ended lower on Friday.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 6,030.38 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors bought stocks worth Rs 6,971.51 crore in the previous trade.</p><p>On Friday, the Sensex tumbled 1,097 points or 1.37 per cent to settle at 78,918.90. The Nifty dropped 315.45 points or 1.27 per cent to end at 24,450.45.</p><p>Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 2,368.29 points or 2.91 per cent, and the Nifty declined 728.2 points or 2.89 per cent.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>