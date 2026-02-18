Menu
Stock markets open lower amid weakness in IT, Services shares

After a bearish start, the 30-share BSE Sensex further declined 247.92 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 83,203.04.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 06:27 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 06:27 IST
