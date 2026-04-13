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Stock markets plunge nearly 1% as US-Iran talks collapse, fuelling West Asia conflict fears

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 702.68 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 76,847.57. During the day, it dived 1,681.93 points or 2.16 per cent to 75,868.32.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 12:12 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 12:12 IST
Business NewsStock marketWest Asia

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