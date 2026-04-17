<p>Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied nearly 1 per cent on Friday, driven by optimism surrounding easing geopolitical tensions and fresh foreign fund inflows.</p><p>Renewed hopes of a diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran, along with a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, have materially improved global risk appetite, a market analyst said.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 504.86 points, or 0.65 per cent, to settle at 78,493.54. During the day, it surged 564.77 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 78,553.45.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 156.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 24,353.55.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics, Tech Mahindra and Titan were among the major winners.</p><p>In contrast, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and HCL Tech were among the laggards.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 3.07 per cent to $96.34 per barrel.</p><p>"The primary catalyst for today's strength was the de-escalation in West Asia. Renewed hopes of a diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran, along with a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, have materially improved global risk appetite.</p><p>"This has reduced concerns around a sustained spike in crude oil prices, which had earlier weighed on inflation expectations, currency stability, and overall market sentiment," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth, said.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.</p><p>Markets in Europe were trading higher in mid-session deals.</p><p>US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 382.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p><p>"The domestic market closed the day higher, supported by improving prospects of a Middle East resolution and a reversal in FII flows into net buying. A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon helped keep crude below $100/bbl, easing pressure on import-dependent economies," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p><p>On Thursday, the Sensex declined 122.56 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 77,988.68. The Nifty dropped 34.55 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 24,196.75.</p>