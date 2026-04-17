Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets rally amid easing geopolitical tensions; Sensex climbs 500 points

Renewed hopes of a diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran, along with a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, have materially improved global risk appetite, a market analyst said.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 10:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us