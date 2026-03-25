Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets rally for 2nd day as drop in oil prices, hopes of de-escalation in West Asia war calm investors

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,205 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at 75,273.45.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 11:32 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyStock Markets

Follow us on :

Follow Us