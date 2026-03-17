<p>Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, closing higher by nearly 1 per cent following a rally in metal and auto shares and a positive trend in global markets.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 567.99 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 76,070.84. During the day, it surged 801.41 points or 1.06 per cent to 76,304.26.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 172.35 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 23,581.15.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal surged the most by 5.70 per cent. Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were also among the major gainers.</p>.Stock market | Don’t fear the correction, fear the reaction.<p>Infosys, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were among the biggest laggards.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi jumped 1.63 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled lower.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading higher. The US market ended higher on Monday.</p>.<p>"Indian equities extended their recovery for a second consecutive session, supported by easing volatility and selective sectoral strength, although underlying caution continues to shape market behaviour. A key positive was the sharp decline in India VIX, which dropped 8 per cent to sub-20 levels," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.</p>.<p>Sectorally, the rebound was led by the automobile space, with the Nifty Auto index gaining 2 per cent, he added.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.44 per cent to USD 102.7 per barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,365.52 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 12,593.36 crore.</p>.<p>On Monday, the Sensex jumped 938.93 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at 75,502.85. The Nifty climbed 257.70 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 23,408.80. </p>