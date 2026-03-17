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Stock markets rally for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1%

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 172.35 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 23,581.15.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 11:24 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 11:24 IST
MarketsStock marketNiftyBSENSEBusinee News

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