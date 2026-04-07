<p>Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday, as a drop in crude oil prices and a rally in global markets calmed investors' sentiment.</p><p>Also, buying in IT stocks aided recovery in the markets after early losses.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 509.73 points, or 0.69 per cent, to settle at 74,616.58. During the day, it hit a high of 74,686.32 and a low of 73,282.41, gyrating 1,403.91 points.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 155.40 points, or 0.68 per cent, to end at 23,123.65.</p><p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers.</p>.Stock markets decline in early trade.<p>InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Titan were among the laggards.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.71 per cent to USD 109 per barrel.</p><p>"Indian markets staged a sharp intra-day recovery, with Nifty reversing early losses to reclaim higher levels, driven largely by short-covering and selective sectoral strength rather than broad-based buying conviction," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.</p><p>A key driver of today's rally was strong outperformance in the IT sector, which acted as a defensive anchor, he said.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher. Markets were closed in Hong Kong for a holiday.</p><p>European markets were trading in positive territory, while US markets ended higher on Monday.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,167.17 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 8,088.70 crore.</p><p>On Monday, the Sensex jumped 787.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 74,106.85. The Nifty edged higher by 255.15 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 22,968.25.</p>