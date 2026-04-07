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Stock markets rally for 4th day; Sensex jumps over 500 points

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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