Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets rally for second day on easing crude oil prices, buying in IT firms

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 169.85 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 24,175.70.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 11:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2026, 11:04 IST
Business NewsMarketsBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us