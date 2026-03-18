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Stock markets rally in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 518.84 points to 76,589.68 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 157.75 points to 23,738.90.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 04:47 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 04:47 IST
Business NewsmarketNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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