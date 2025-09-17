Menu
Stock markets rally in early trade amid US trade talk optimism

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 262.74 points to 82,643.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 85.25 points to 25,324.35.
17 September 2025
Published 17 September 2025, 05:51 IST
