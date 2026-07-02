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Stock markets rally in early trade as crude oil prices decline further

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 377.40 points to 77,269.54 early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 106.70 points to 24,113.25.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 06:34 IST
Business NewsCrude OilMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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