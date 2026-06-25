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Stock markets rally in early trade tracking drop in oil prices, positive trends in Asian equities

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 440.23 points to 77,435.76 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 137.80 points to 24,147.60.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 05:03 IST
Business NewsMarketsBSENSE

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