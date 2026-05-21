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Stock markets rally in early trade tracking positive trend in global peers, easing oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 327.74 points to 75,646.13 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 111.75 points to 23,772.05.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 05:00 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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