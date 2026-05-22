Stock markets rebound in early trade

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early deals on Friday amid easing oil prices and a rally in global markets.</p>.<p>Hopes of progress in the US-Iran peace negotiations also added to markets' optimism.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 332.39 points to 75,507.09 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 84.60 points to 23,747.40.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the major winners.</p>.Rupee rises 18 paise to 96.18 against US dollar in early trade.<p>Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and ITC were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at around USD 104 per barrel level.</p>.<p>Brent crude declining to below USD 105 and rupee appreciation are positive developments, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.</p>.<p>US markets ended higher on Thursday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,891.21 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 135.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 75,183.36. The Nifty skidded 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 23,654.70.</p>